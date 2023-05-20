Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 61,446 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,446 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. 912,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,016. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31.

