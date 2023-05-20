Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 19,997 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,952,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.72.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

