Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,733 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,076,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,739,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,341.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BBY stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.53. 3,444,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,942. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

