Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,484. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.73 and a 200-day moving average of $340.09. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.