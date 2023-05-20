Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,568 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.10. 302,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,105. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

