Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.84. 8,560,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average is $87.30. The company has a market cap of $277.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

