Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $682.25. 2,296,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,842. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $684.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.