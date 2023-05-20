Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after acquiring an additional 513,343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,717,000 after acquiring an additional 416,986 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,630,000 after acquiring an additional 379,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,169. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.