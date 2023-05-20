Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,998 shares of company stock worth $3,439,588. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.4 %

SNX traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 279,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.