Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $99.03. 2,699,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

