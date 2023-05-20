Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.28 on Friday, reaching $290.88. 4,470,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,040. The company has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

