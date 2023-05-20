PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Trading Up 1,150%

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1,150% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 54,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

PASSUR Aerospace Stock Up 1,150.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About PASSUR Aerospace

(Get Rating)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. The firm’s cloud-based platform, ARiVA, offers global flight tracking, forecasts and alerts, integrated communication and collaboration, analytical tools, and landing fee management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.