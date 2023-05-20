Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Trading Down 0.6%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Rating) was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.43 and last traded at C$11.80. Approximately 27,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 61,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMETF shares. National Bank Financial began coverage on Patriot Battery Metals in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Patriot Battery Metals from C$8.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.99.

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Eastmain, Lac Du Beryl, and Pontax. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

