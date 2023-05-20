Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $28,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 230,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.