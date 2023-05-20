Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $285.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

