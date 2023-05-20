Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.77. The stock had a trading volume of 498,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,817. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.73.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,652,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,652,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,295 shares of company stock worth $26,828,122. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.