PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,338 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.92 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.