Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,428. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $513.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

