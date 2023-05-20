Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 920 ($11.52) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.90) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Britvic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 933 ($11.69).

Britvic Stock Performance

LON BVIC opened at GBX 913 ($11.44) on Tuesday. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 950 ($11.90). The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,722.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 898.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 827.82.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

About Britvic

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,471.70%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

