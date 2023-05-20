Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 250 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $11,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.73. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. The business had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 502.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.