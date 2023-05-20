PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFLT. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PFLT opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $542.06 million, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.