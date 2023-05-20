PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFLT. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of PFLT opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $542.06 million, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This is an increase from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.

