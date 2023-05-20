Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 4.6 %
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 14.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.
Further Reading
