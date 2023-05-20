Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 4.6 %

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

