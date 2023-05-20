PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.30. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

