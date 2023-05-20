PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.60.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.30. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

