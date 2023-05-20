PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PRT opened at $4.88 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $68,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,175,732 shares in the company, valued at $36,488,910.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,900 shares of company stock worth $368,696.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

