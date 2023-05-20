PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.65.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $29,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,250,132 shares in the company, valued at $35,858,401.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,900 shares of company stock worth $368,696.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

