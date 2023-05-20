PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.
PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 10.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.65.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile
PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.