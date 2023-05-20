PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. 530,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,011. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.
PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.
