PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

PetMed Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. 530,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,011. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PetMed Express Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PetMed Express by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

