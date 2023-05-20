Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR remained flat at $11.71 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,294,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,838,436. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 43.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 327.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,986,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,638 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,286.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,923 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,353,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $19,634,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

