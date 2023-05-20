Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.19 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

