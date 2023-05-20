Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 334,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.12.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 400,484 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

