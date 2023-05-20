Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 334,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.12.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
