PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.40

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $5.92. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 42,873 shares trading hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

