PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.40

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $5.92. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 42,873 shares trading hands.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.