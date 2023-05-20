PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.19 and traded as low as $9.76. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 30,748 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
