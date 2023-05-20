PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.19 and traded as low as $9.76. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 30,748 shares.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMF. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.