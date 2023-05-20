Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.55.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $208.94 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.