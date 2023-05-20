Piper Sandler Cuts AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target to $50.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $971.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $193,410. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $264,640,640,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also

