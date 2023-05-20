Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.21

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.59. Piraeus Financial shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 8,634 shares traded.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

