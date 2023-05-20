Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $55.07 million and approximately $39,406.93 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00122105 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00047718 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00031556 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

