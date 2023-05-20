Pirate Chain Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $55.47 million and approximately $36,048.80 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00122974 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00031769 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 134% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001722 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

