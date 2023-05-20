PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.
Shares of PJT stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $83.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2,850.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 76.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PJT Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 275,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
