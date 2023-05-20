PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $83.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2,850.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 76.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PJT Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 275,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Stories

