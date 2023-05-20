PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market cap of $230.54 million, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.37. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 651.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

