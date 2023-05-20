PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
PlayAGS Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of AGS stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market cap of $230.54 million, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.37. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $8.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 651.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
