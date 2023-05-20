Plaza Retail REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.98 million for the quarter.

