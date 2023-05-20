PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of PHI stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. PLDT has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $962.71 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PLDT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in PLDT during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in PLDT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PLDT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,563,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

