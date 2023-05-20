PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,820 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $238,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.28.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

