PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $148.55 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of PPG Industries worth $148,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

