PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $162.29 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,399 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $162,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,907,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $480,740,000 after buying an additional 97,047 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $152.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.