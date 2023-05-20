PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $220.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $220,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $215.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.30 and its 200-day moving average is $212.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

