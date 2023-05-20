PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $133,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 61,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 141,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 90,022 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 638.9% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 88,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTEB opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

