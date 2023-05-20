PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $124.08 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,031,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,078,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $245.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.45 and a 200-day moving average of $165.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $629.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,885 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

