PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,970,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $98,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

