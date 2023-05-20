PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349,568 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $180,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,622,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

