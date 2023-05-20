PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 119,494 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,291,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 119,494 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $199,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.



